Marvin Vettori: The Most Famous Italian MMA Fighter Right Now

Marvin Vettori is, at the moment, the most famous Italian fighter in MMA, fighting in the UFC middleweight division. Following the announcement made to ESPN by UFC President Dana White, Vettori will officially fight for the middleweight title on June 12 at UFC 263 against Israel Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champion.

Vettori, born in 1993, has only one goal at the moment: to win the middleweight belt. For the first time in history, an Italian MMA fighter will have the opportunity to ascend the throne of the UFC. His match against Israel Adesanya, in just under two months will unquestionably be one of the most important sporting events of recent years for an Italian athlete.

Vettori is the youngest Italian MMA fighter to debut in UFC and the fourth Italian athlete after Alessio Sakara, Ivan Serati and Alessio Di Chirico. The bettors are already excited about the possible victory of an underdog and the odds, as suggested on bettingsider24.com are starting to get really interesting. Let’s analyze “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori’s latest performances, the most famous MMA Fighter in Italy at the moment.

The Italian is at the moment No. 3 in the UFC middleweight rankings having scored five victories in a row between 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Vettori defeated Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez with unanimous verdicts, while in 2020, he defeated Karl Roberson and against Jack Hermansson, despite being the underdog. Vettori’s last exploit was defeating Kevin Holland and thus earning himself a great chance for the title against Adesanya.

Vettori’s last defeat dates back to April of 2018, against Adesanya himself. “The Italian Dream” stood up to the Nigerian, who at the time did not hold the middleweight belt, and was defeated by split decision: the verdict was much discussed. Now the 27-year-old from Mezzocorona (Trento, Italy) will have the chance for revenge.

Adesanya is 31 years old and his nickname is “The Last Stylebender”. The Nigerian fighter is undefeated in the middleweight division but recently attempted to climb to light heavyweight, being defeated by Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya has a slender physique and very long legs.

Vettori wants to write history in the Italian MMA scene and is already teasing his next rival. Recently Vettori has posted a meme on social networks depicting the famous door scene of The Shining with him in the role of Jack with an axe in his hand and a frightened Adesanya who plays Wendy.