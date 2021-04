KNOCK OUT 2021 Vol. 2 Results

On Sunday, April 25, Japan’s KNOCK OUT promotion will host KNOCK OUT 2021 Vol. 2 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, Bazooka Koki meets Shoji Otani for the 63-kilogram title.

The event airs via pay-per-view at 4:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

