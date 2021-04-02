iKON Fighting Federation 6 Results

On Friday, April 2, iKON Fighting Federation hosted iKON Fighting Federation 6 from the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Brok Weaver takes on Mexico’s Alexander Barahona in a lightweight contest.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement

