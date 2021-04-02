iKON Fighting Federation 6 Results

On Friday, April 2, iKON Fighting Federation hosted iKON Fighting Federation 6 from the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Brok Weaver takes on Mexico’s Alexander Barahona in a lightweight contest.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Chris Curtis vs. Juan Ramon Grano Medina
Isis Verbeek vs. Dana Yasiri Garcia
Jose Luis Rios vs. Pete Rodriguez
Elvin Espinoza vs. Luis Campa
Andrea Vazquez Pantoja vs. Claudia Zamora
Teresita De Jesús López vs. Abigail Montes