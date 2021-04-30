Combate Global: Cedillo vs. Adames Results

On Friday, April 30, Combate Global will host its fourth event under its new name from Univision Studios in Miami.

The all-female fight card is headlined by Criszaida Adames and Karen Cedillo.

It also features the return of Dulce García, who takes on Claudia Diaz.

The main card airs live on Univision at 12:30 a.m. Check back following the event for the full results.