UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland Results

On Saturday, March 20, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, middleweight contenders lock horns as veteran Derek Brunson takes on the surging Kevin Holland. Brunson has reeled off three straight since a 2018 loss to current champion Israel Adesanya. The 28-year-old Holland is riding the momentum of five consecutive wins, including four finishes.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

