LFA 102: Souza vs. Johns Results

On Friday, March 19, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 102: Souza vs. Johns from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.

In the night’s main event, Brazilian Bruno Souza collides with once-beaten Elijah Johns in a featherweight contest.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

