LFA 102: Souza vs. Johns Results

On Friday, March 19, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 102: Souza vs. Johns from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.
In the night’s main event, Brazilian Bruno Souza collides with once-beaten Elijah Johns in a featherweight contest.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Al Matavao
Steve Jones vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
AJ Cunningham vs. Javier Garcia
Jimmy Meza vs. Brandon Lewis
Alberto Rodriguez vs. Chris Mecate
Haris Talundžić vs. Luis Iniguez
Andrew Claborn vs. Archie Colgan