Cage Warriors 122: Charrière vs. Vucenic Results

On Saturday, March 20, Cage Warriors will host the third of three straight events in as many days, holding Cage Warriors 122: Charrière vs. Vucenic from York Hall in London, England.

In the night’s headliner, featherweight champion Morgan Charrière makes the first defense of his belt against England’s Jordan Vucenic. The Frenchman Charrière earned the belt with a vicious body shot at Cage Warriors 119. Vucenic rides a five-fight winning streak into the title challenge.

The night’s preliminary card kicks off at 2:15 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 4 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.

