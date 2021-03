Brave CF 48: Arabian Night Results

On Thursday, March 18, Brave CF will host Brave CF 48: Arabian Night from the Arad Fort in Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, Frenchman Ylies Djiroun meets Russian Abdul-Rakhman Makhazhiev in a lightweight contest.

The action airs below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 10:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement