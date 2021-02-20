UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Results

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders collide when wrestling stalwart Curtis Blaydes meets knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Colorado’s Blaydes enters the match-up riding a four-fighting winning streak that includes two knockouts. The only two defeats on the resume of Blaydes have come at the hands of current No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. Lewis, meanwhile, is a former title challenger who has won three straight. Nineteen of his 24 career wins have come via knockout.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

