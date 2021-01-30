KSW 58: Kołecki vs. Zawada Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from Studio Klubu Wytwórnia in Łódź, Poland for KSW 58: Kołecki vs. Zawada.
In the night’s main event, Polish weightlifter Szymon Kołecki squares off with German veteran Martin Zawada.
Gold is on the line in co-main event as Salahdine Parnasse and Daniel Torres clash for the featherweight title.
The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Daniel Torres – for featherweight title
Shamil Musaev vs. Uroš Jurišič
Bartłomiej Kopera vs. Francisco Albano Barrio
Robert Ruchała vs. Daniel Bažant
Paweł Polityło vs. Dawid Martynik
Michał Michalski vs. Aleksandar Rakas
Michał Andryszak vs. Guto Inocente