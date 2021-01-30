KSW 58: Kołecki vs. Zawada Results

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action from Studio Klubu Wytwórnia in Łódź, Poland for KSW 58: Kołecki vs. Zawada.

In the night’s main event, Polish weightlifter Szymon Kołecki squares off with German veteran Martin Zawada.

Gold is on the line in co-main event as Salahdine Parnasse and Daniel Torres clash for the featherweight title.

Advertisement



The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET.