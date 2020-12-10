MMA has become one of the most popular sports in recent years. With so many people following the sport, the whole industry increases in value. Bettors who are interested in the UFC can choose from multiple bets for an increased level of excitement. Before placing the first bets, make sure to meet yourself with the basic betting markets and upcoming competitions.

Moneyline

Moneyline is one of the straightforward bets, allowing players to predict who will win the match. For MMA bouts, bookmakers will determine the odds on favorite and underdog, and the payout depends on it.

Total Number of Rounds

Another popular bet for MMA lovers appears as the round total. As part of the opportunity, you will predict the total duration of the fight. Considering this, you can wager on over/under according to personal beliefs.

Method of Victory

UFC bettors have another possibility to wager on the method of victory or how the match will end. Each match can end with in varying outcomes – decision, knockout and submission. Make sure to study fighters, and you will get a basic idea.

Upcoming Matches

If you are considering betting opportunities on popular matches, we can give some recommendations regarding the upcoming events. Make sure to check the best betting sites in Canada for more information.

UFC 256: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

The match between Figueiredo and Moreno is scheduled for Dec. 12, as part of the UFC 256.

Deiveson Figueiredo hails from Brazil and trains with the Marajo Brothers Team. Just this year, the Brazilian fighter has defeated Alex Perez and Joseph Benavidez.

Brandon Moreno will look to play spoiler as the challenger. Training at Entram Gym, Moreno has recently defeated Brandon Royval and Jussier Formiga.

Early 2021

If you are looking for fights in 2021, we will mention some of the scheduled events in the first two months. First of all, UFC 257 will take place on Jan. 23, and bettors will have an opportunity to place wagers on the main event – Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor. It will be another opportunity for excitement.

Another recommended fight that will take place on Feb. 13, is Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall. Another fight to consider on that card is the fight between Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso.

As you can see, UFC will deliver an additional level of excitement over the following months, and your bets are more than welcomed.