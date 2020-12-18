On Friday, Dec. 18, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Collision Course.

In the night’s headliner, the promotion’s light heavyweight kickboxing titleholder, Roman Kryklia, defends his belt for the first time against GLORY veteran Andrei Stoica.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao takes on recent tournament winner Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Advertisement

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.