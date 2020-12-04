On Friday, Dec. 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 96th event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new welterweight champion as Brazil’s Maycon Mendonça battles Mongolia’s Batsumberel Dagvadorj. Mendonça will be making his eighth LFA appearance and aims to extend his winning streak to five. Dagvadorj is a Bellator veteran who has yet to taste defeat through seven career fights.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

