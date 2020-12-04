On Friday, Dec. 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 96th event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new welterweight champion as Brazil’s Maycon Mendonça battles Mongolia’s Batsumberel Dagvadorj. Mendonça will be making his eighth LFA appearance and aims to extend his winning streak to five. Dagvadorj is a Bellator veteran who has yet to taste defeat through seven career fights.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
Anthony Romero vs. Zach Juusola
Mo Miller vs. Regivaldo Carvalho
Mark Martin vs. Matthew Colquhoun
Lisa Mauldin vs. Mitzi Merry
Viecheslav Borshchev vs. William Starks
Joseph Holmes vs. Ryan Leininger