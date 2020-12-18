On Friday, Dec. 18, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 91 takes place from the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pa.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new featherweight champion as Pat Sabatini locks horns with Jesse Stirn.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Elise Reed defends her strawweight belt against Invicta FC veteran Jillian DeCoursey.

Advertisement

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.