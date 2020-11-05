On Thursday, Nov. 5, Brave Combat Federation will host its 44th event from Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight champion, Cleiton Silva, puts his belt on the line against challenger Amin Ayoub. The Brazilian Silva makes the first defense of his belt riding the momentum of three straight wins under the Brave banner. France’s Ayoub has reeled off six straight, including a submission win in his Brave debut last December.

The action begins at 6 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement