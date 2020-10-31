On Saturday, Oct. 31, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Inoue vs. Moloney.

In the night’s main event, Japan’s Naoya Inoue battles Australia’s Jason Moloney. Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight titles will be on the line.

The co-main event also features a belt on the line as Ewa Brodnicka defends her WBO junior lightweight title against undefeated American Mikaela Mayer.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. Check back following the event for the full results.