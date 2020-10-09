On Friday, Oct. 9, ONE Championship returns to its home base of Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event, dubbed ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties, is headlined by the return of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Josh Tonna.

Sam-A is already a living legend in Muay Thai, and he wants to add to his legacy. He is set to make the first defense of the title he won in February when he thoroughly dominated Rocky Ogden at ONE’s King of the Jungle event to become the inaugural titleholder. The victory made him a two-sport champion in the organization where he also won the inaugural strawweight kickboxing strap in his previous fight in December.

His challenger, Josh Tonna, is coming to the fight on a high note. Tonna is riding the momentum of consecutive victories in which he impressed with his performance. The first of those wins came against Yoshihisha Morimoto via unanimous decision in July 2019. The next was a knockout victory over Muay Thai world champion Andy Howson. Tonna now aims to claim the biggest win of his career by upsetting a Muay Thai legend.

The co-headliner of the evening is an MMA battle between flyweight standouts Reece McLaren and Aleksi Toivonen. This is an important fight for both fighters, as a win here could help take them one step closer to a title bid against flyweight kingpin Adriano Moraes. McLaren intends to defend his high rank in the division, while Toivonen aims to continue his unbeaten run as a mixed martial artist.

The event gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET live on the ONE app and YouTube channel in select regions, while other international viewers can find broadcast details for their specific country here. American fight fans can view the show on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.