On Saturday, Sept. 5, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 34th event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem clashes with hard-hitting Brazilian Augusto Sakai. The veteran Overeem bounced back from a last-second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in late 2019 to stop Walt Harris in May. Sakai eked past Blagoy Ivanov in his last outing, which also came in May.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 4.

ESPN+ Main Card

Alistair Overeem () vs. Augusto Sakai ()Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()Sijara Eubanks () vs. Karol Rosa ()Michel Pereira () vs. Zelim Imadaev ()Brian Kelleher () vs. Kevin Natividad ()Thiago Moises () vs. Jalin Turner ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

André Muniz () vs. Bartosz Fabiński ()Viviane Araujo () vs. Montana De La Rosa ()Alexander Romanov () vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima ()Cole Smith () vs. Hunter Azure ()