On Saturday, Sept. 5, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 34th event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem clashes with hard-hitting Brazilian Augusto Sakai. The veteran Overeem bounced back from a last-second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in late 2019 to stop Walt Harris in May. Sakai eked past Blagoy Ivanov in his last outing, which also came in May.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 4.

ESPN+ Main Card
Alistair Overeem () vs. Augusto Sakai ()
Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Alonzo Menifield ()
Sijara Eubanks () vs. Karol Rosa ()
Michel Pereira () vs. Zelim Imadaev ()
Brian Kelleher () vs. Kevin Natividad ()
Thiago Moises () vs. Jalin Turner ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
André Muniz () vs. Bartosz Fabiński ()
Viviane Araujo () vs. Montana De La Rosa ()
Alexander Romanov () vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima ()
Cole Smith () vs. Hunter Azure ()

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

