On Friday, Sept. 11, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 91st event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, veteran Chidi Njokuani takes on Cristhian Torres in a middleweight bout.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Chidi Njokuani vs. Cristhian Torres
Kyle Stewart vs. Tim Caron
Jamal Pogues vs. Tim Hiley
Hailey Cowan vs. Kelly Clayton
Nick Maximov vs. Johnny James
Nate Richardson vs. Darius Estell
Josh Quinlan vs. Pete Keepers
Keilen Fantroy vs. Edwin Chavez
Kyle Stewart vs. Tim Caron
Jamal Pogues vs. Tim Hiley
Hailey Cowan vs. Kelly Clayton
Nick Maximov vs. Johnny James
Nate Richardson vs. Darius Estell
Josh Quinlan vs. Pete Keepers
Keilen Fantroy vs. Edwin Chavez