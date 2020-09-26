On Saturday, Sept. 26, Cage Warriors will host the third of three straight events in as many days, holding its 116th event from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England.

In the night’s headliner, a new welterweight champion will be crowned when Mason Jones meets Adam Proctor.

The night’s preliminary card streams live on Facebook beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, with main card airing live on UFC Fight Pass at 2:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

