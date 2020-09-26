On Saturday, Sept. 26, Cage Warriors will host the third of three straight events in as many days, holding its 116th event from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England.
In the night’s headliner, a new welterweight champion will be crowned when Mason Jones meets Adam Proctor.
The night’s preliminary card streams live on Facebook beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, with main card airing live on UFC Fight Pass at 2:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Mason Jones vs. Adam Proctor – for welterweight title
Paul Hughes vs. Aidan Stephen
Kieran Lister vs. Tom Mearns
Sam Creasey vs. Nicolas Leblond
Steve Aimable vs. Jordan Vucenic
Kyle McClurkin vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Joshua Onwordi vs Leon Hill
Paul Hughes vs. Aidan Stephen
Kieran Lister vs. Tom Mearns
Sam Creasey vs. Nicolas Leblond
Steve Aimable vs. Jordan Vucenic
Kyle McClurkin vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Joshua Onwordi vs Leon Hill