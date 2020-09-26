On Saturday, Sept. 26, Bellator MMA visits the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for its latest installment of its European series.

In the main event, undefeated English slugger Fabian Edwards meets Dutchman Costello van Steenis. Edwards has opened his career with nine straight victories, including four straight under the Bellator banner. Van Steenis suffered the first defeat of his career in his last outing, a decision loss to John Salter.

The preliminary card streams live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 1:15 p.m. ET. The three-fight main card airs live above at 5 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

