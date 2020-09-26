On Saturday, Sept. 26, Bellator MMA visits the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for its latest installment of its European series.
In the main event, undefeated English slugger Fabian Edwards meets Dutchman Costello van Steenis. Edwards has opened his career with nine straight victories, including four straight under the Bellator banner. Van Steenis suffered the first defeat of his career in his last outing, a decision loss to John Salter.
The preliminary card streams live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 1:15 p.m. ET. The three-fight main card airs live above at 5 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Fabian Edwards vs. Costello van Steenis
Mike Shipman vs. Pietro Penini
Will Fleury vs. Kent Kauppinen
Nicolò Solli vs. George Hardwick
Ion Pascu vs. Stefano Paternò
Akonne Wanliss vs. Alfie Davis
Daniele Scatizzi vs. Gavin Hughes
Aiden Lee vs. Jeremy Petley
Frans Mlambo vs. Cory Tait
Luke Trainer vs. Alex O’Toole
Richie Smullen vs. Harry Hardwick
Aleksandra Toncheva vs. Chiara Penco
Danni Neilan vs. Claire Lopez
