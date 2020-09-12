On Saturday, Sept. 12, Bellator MMA will host its 246th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix battle for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title.
The co-main event pits former UFC title challenger Jon Fitch against submission ace Neiman Gracie.
The prelims kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on YouTube, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the four-fight main card on both DAZN and the Paramount Network. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Juan Archuleta vs. Patchy Mix – for bantamweight title
Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Derek Campos vs. Roger Huerta
Austin Vanderford vs. Daniel Madrid
Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos
Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton
Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff
Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Derek Campos vs. Roger Huerta
Austin Vanderford vs. Daniel Madrid
Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos
Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton
Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff