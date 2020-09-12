On Saturday, Sept. 12, Bellator MMA will host its 246th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix battle for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title.

The co-main event pits former UFC title challenger Jon Fitch against submission ace Neiman Gracie.

The prelims kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on YouTube, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the four-fight main card on both DAZN and the Paramount Network. Check back following the event for the full results.