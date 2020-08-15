On Saturday, Aug. 15, the UFC will host UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 from from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier for a third time. The pair’s first meeting at UFC 226 came to an abrupt end when Cormier knocked out Miocic to capture the belt. Miocic exacted revenge at UFC 241 with a fourth-round stoppage to reclaim the belt. Now the pair look to complete the trilogy.
The event kicks off with two fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts followed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier – for heavyweight title
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
T.J. Brown vs. Danny Chavez
Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza
Christopher Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley
