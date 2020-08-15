On Saturday, Aug. 15, the UFC will host UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 from from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier for a third time. The pair’s first meeting at UFC 226 came to an abrupt end when Cormier knocked out Miocic to capture the belt. Miocic exacted revenge at UFC 241 with a fourth-round stoppage to reclaim the belt. Now the pair look to complete the trilogy.

The event kicks off with two fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts followed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.