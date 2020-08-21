On Friday, Aug. 21, ONE Championship held its third consecutive event from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, dubbed ONE Championship: No Surrender III.

In the night’s headliner, two staples of Muay Thai collided as former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern titleholder Sangmanee Sathian took on multiple-time Lumpinee champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. Both fighters were undefeated under the ONE banner thus far and looked to build toward the promotion’s bantamweight title picture with a victory.

The event aired via ONE’s app at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 21. American fans can view the event for free via B/R Live.