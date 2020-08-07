On Friday, Aug. 7, Bellator MMA wills host its 243rd event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Michael Chandler clashes with former UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder Benson Henderson for a second time. The pair’s first meeting was for Chandler’s belt and the Missouri native outworked Henderson to retain the strap. However, Chandler lost the title last May and is looking to work his way back into title contention. Henderson enters the rematch having won four straight.

The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on the promotion’s YouTube page at 7:15 p.m. ET. The night’s main card will be simulcast on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.