On Friday, July 24, Titan FC will host its 62nd event from Miami.

In the night’s main event, welterweights Trent McCown and Jared Gooden lock horns.

The co-main event features Kobe Bowen vs. Muhammadjon Naimov.

The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.