On Friday, July 24, Titan FC will host its 62nd event from Miami.
In the night’s main event, welterweights Trent McCown and Jared Gooden lock horns.
The co-main event features Kobe Bowen vs. Muhammadjon Naimov.
The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Trent McCown vs. Jared Gooden
Kobe Bowen vs. Muhammadjon Naimov
Odie Delaney vs. Prince McLean
Gustavo Villamil vs. Nekoro Bunsie
Lee Henry Lilly vs. Alex Rojas
Carl Darbouze vs. Bryan Cromer
