In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Dillian Whyte (6) Alexander Povetkin (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joseph Parker (9) Dereck Chisora (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Murat Gassiev (1) Mairis Briedis (2) Denis Lebedev (3) Yunier Dorticos (4) Ilunga Makabu (5) Krzystztof Glowacki (6) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (7) Kevin Lerena (8) Lawrence Okolie (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) Sergey Kovalev (3) Oleksandr Gvovdyk (4) Eleider Alvarez (5) Dmitry Bivol (6) Jean Pascal (7) Badou Jack (8) Gilberto Ramirez (9) Joe Smith Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Callum Smith (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) Anthony Dirrell (7) John Ryder (8) Willie Monroe Jr. (9) Rocky Fielding (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Gennady Golovkin (2) Jermall Charlo (3) Demetrius Andrade (4) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5) Ryota Murata (6) Jaime Munguia (7) Chris Eubank Jr. (8) Jeff Horn (9) Michael Zefara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jarrett Hurd (1) Erislandy Lara (2) Jermell Charlo (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harirson (6) Kell Brook (7) Liam Smith (8) Brian Carlos Castano (9) Michel Soro (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Terence Crawford (1) Errol Spence Jr. (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Danny Garcia (6) Yordenis Ugas (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Sergey Lipinets (9) Jessie Vargas (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Maurice Hooker (5) Kiryl Relikh (6) Ivan Baranchyk (7) Jack Catterall (8) Jose Zepeda (9) Mario Barrios (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Vasyl Lomachenko (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Luke Campbell (3) Richard Commey (4) Devin Haney (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Emmanuel Tagoe (7) Rances Barthelemy (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Lee Selby (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Miguel Berchelt (1) Leo Santa Cruz (2) Francisco Vargas (3) Miguel Roman (4) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Tevin Farmer (7) Jamel Herring (8) Rene Alvarado (9) Masayuki Ito (10)

Miguel Berchelt returned to the ring, but in an unsanctioned fight. The top junior lightweight finished Eleazar Valenzuela off in the sixth round.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Josh Warrington (2) Carl Frampton (3) Abner Mares (4) Oscar Valdez (5) Can Xu (6) Shakur Stevenson (7) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8) Jessie Magdaleno (9) Kid Galahad (10)

Shakur Stevenson got the knockout victory over Felix Caraballo in the sixth round of their bout. It’s nice to see the No. 7-ranked fighter back in action, but unfortunately it came against an inferior opponent. Elsewhere, ninth-ranked Jessie Magdaleno took a disqualification victory when his opponent, Yenifel Vicente, couldn’t stop punching him downstairs.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Emanuel Navaratte (2) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3) Daniel Roman (4) Isaac Dogboe (5) TJ Doheny (6) Ryosuke Iwasa (7) Ronny Rios (8) Brandon Figueroa (9) Stephen Fulton (10)

Emanuel Navarette made it look easy again with the knockout victory over Uriel Lopez. It was an inferior opponent, but it’s difficult to complain, given the current state of the sports world. However, even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the No. 2-ranked junior featherweight was fighting weak competition over his last few fights.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Luis Nery (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nonito Donaire (4) Jason Maloney (5) Nordine Oubaali (6) Guillermo Rigondeaux (7) John Riel Casimero (8) Zolani Tete (9) Takuma Inoue (10)

Jason Maloney has now won four straight since suffering his first career loss in 2018. Maloney blew by Leonardo Baez on Top Rank’s June 25 event and therefore maintains his hold on the fifth spot in the rankings.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Jerwin Ancajas (3) Roman Gonzalez (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Donnie Nietes (6) Kazuto Ioka (7) Carlos Cuadras (8) Joshua Franco (-) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Andrew Maloney (9)

Andrew Maloney was not able to do what his brother did, which is win. Joshua Franco pulled off a huge stunner with a decision win in a fight where he scored a knockdown of Maloney in the seventh round. Franco joins the rankings in ninth, fresh off his win for the WBA title. Maloney drops out of the rankings with the loss.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Kosei Tanaka (1) Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2) Artem Dalakian (3) Sho Kimura (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) Cristofer Rosales (6) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Andrew Selby (8) Junto Nakatani (9) Giemel Magramo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Hekkie Budler (3) Carlos Canizales (4) Elwin Soto (5) Angel Acosta (6) Felix Alvarado (7) Edward Heno (8) Daniel Valladares (9) Tetsuya Hisada (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Wanheng Menayothin (1) Knockout CP Freshmart (2) Byron Rojas (3) Jose Argumedo (4) Leroy Estrada (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Terence Crawford (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (3) Naoya Inoue (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Gennady Golovkin (6) Errol Spence Jr. (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.