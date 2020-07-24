On Friday, July 24, Bellator MMA returns from a four-month layoff due to COVID-19 to host its 242nd event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, bantamweight finisher Ricky Bandejas squares off with UFC veteran Sergio Pettis. Bandejas enters the headlining affair on the heels of back-to-back knockouts. Nine of the 28-year-old’s 13 wins have come inside the distance. Milwaukee’s Pettis made a successful Bellator debut in January, choking Alfred Khashakyan unconscious inside the first round.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card streaming live on YouTube at 8:45 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.