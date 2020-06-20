On Saturday, June 20, the UFC will host its 11th broadcast on ESPN from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, top-10 heavyweight collide as Colorado-based slugger Curtis Blaydes takes on former Bellator MMA champion Alexander Volkov. Blaydes has been a nightmare for every opponent he’s faced, except former title challenger Francis Ngannou, who has bested Blaydes twice. Outside of the Cameroonian, Blaydes has stopped seven of his other nine Octagon appearances, including his last two outings. Russia’s Volkov, meanwhile, has compiled a 5-1 record since signing with the promotion. His lone setback was a last-minute loss to former title contender Derrick Lewis. The towering heavyweight most recently dismantled Greg Hardy in November.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.