The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with Florida’s own Combat Night MMA CEO, Mitchell Chamale. In this episode, Chamale goes in depth about his time growing up, how he ended up fighting and eventually owning his own promotion. He also discusses his relationship with the late Josh Samman, the Josh Samman Foundation and much more.

Please visit http://www.sammanmmafoundation.org/ to see what amazing work has been done, to donate, or apply for a scholarship of your own.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.