FightSports USA is the official podcast for WAKO Team USA Kickboxing, the U.S. Federation of MMA, the U.S. Muay Thai Federation, and the South Carolina Local Boxing Commission (SCLBC). The podcast covers all things combat sports, including the Olympic movement for MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and USA Boxing with the SCLBC serving as the representative for the show. It is presented by OddsUSA.com

The goal of this podcast is to provide unique, cinematic-type storytelling with fighter bios and topical subjects. For the inaugural episode, host Dane McGuire covers Bellator MMA veteran A.J. Siscoe’s early life with significant ADHD, his rise through the ranks as an amateur, his fight at Bellator 138 while unknowingly afflicted with stage-three cancer, and his redemption at Bellator 197.

Listener Line: Share your thoughts via call/text at 314-692-4481

Support the show: BodyBuilding.com, Everlast, Hurley, Hylete, Try The World

Thank you to Shamrock FC and Bellator MMA for allowing the use of highlights. Be sure to follow @the_cancer_kiler on Instagram too.

Notice: Dane received written permission from Bellator’s PR firm, Brener, Zwikel & Associates, to use content including fight highlights. Bellator clips are limited to 10-15 seconds per clip.

Dane has also received written permission to use content from Shamrock FC’s Public Relations team with attribution to Shamrock Promotions, LLC.