As MMA continues to grow its presence with the UFC, Bellator MMA, KSW, PFL and ONE Championship, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media.

Every month, Combat Press will rank each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings (including all genders).

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous rankings.

Heavyweight

Stipe Miocic (1) Daniel Cormier (2) Francis Ngannou (3) Curtis Blaydes (4) Junior dos Santos (5) Derrick Lewis (6) Alexander Volkov (7) Jair Rozenstruik (8) Alistair Overeem (9) Blagoy Ivanov (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Ryan Bader (2) Dominick Reyes (3) Thiago Santos (4) Anthony Smith (5) Jan Błachowicz (6) Corey Anderson (7) Glover Teixeira (8) Volkan Oezdemir (9) Vadim Nemkov (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya (1) Robert Whittaker (2) Paulo Costa (3) Yoel Romero (4) Darren Till (5) Kelvin Gastelum (6) Jared Cannonier (7) Rafael Lovato Jr. (8) Jack Hermansson (9) Gegard Mousasi (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Kamaru Usman (1) Tyron Woodley (2) Colby Covington (3) Jorge Masvidal (4) Leon Edwards (5) Gilbert Burns (6) Nate Diaz (7) Michael Chiesa (8) Douglas Lima (9) Stephen Thompson (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov (1) Tony Ferguson (2) Dustin Poirier (3) Conor McGregor (4) Justin Gaethje (5) Dan Hooker (6) Paul Felder (7) Donald Cerrone (8) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (9) Edson Barboza (10)/Charles Oliveira (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Alex Volkanovski (1) Max Holloway (2) Brian Ortega (3) Zabit Magomedsharipov (4) Chan Sung Jung (5) Frankie Edgar (6) Yair Rodriguez (7) Renato Moicano (8) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (9) Bibiano Fernandes (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Henry Cejudo (1) Marlon Moraes (2) Demetrious Johnson (3) José Aldo (4) Cory Sandhagen (5) Raphael Assunção (6) Aljamain Sterling (7) Petr Yan (8) Pedro Munhoz (9) Cody Garbrandt (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight

Deiveson Figueiredo (1) Joseph Benavidez (2) Alexandre Pantoja (3) Brandon Moreno (4) Jussier “Formiga” da Silva (5) John Moraga (6) Dustin Ortiz (7) Askar Askarov (8) Kai Kara-France (9) Hiromasa Ogikubo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Jon Jones (1) Amanda Nunes (2) Henry Cejudo (3) Khabib Nurmagomedov (4) Demetrious Johnson (5) Stipe Miocic (6) Valentina Shevchenko (7) Kamaru Usman (8) Daniel Cormier (9) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.