By the end of 2017, Jorge Masvidal’s career as an MMA warrior appeared all but over. Back-to-back defeats to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, the latter coming in a one-sided beatdown, meant the man known as “Gamebred” took an enforced break from the game, with the odds being against him making a return.

However, the rest undoubtedly helped the Florida native as he rose from the ashes in dramatic fashion, not only knockout out Darren Till but also earning the fastest knockout in UFC history (five seconds) against Ben Askren. The flying knee will be imprinted on the sport, and Askren’s face, for the rest of time. The icing on the comeback cake was him picking up the rather embarrassingly named BMF (Baddest Mother Fucker) belt by beating Nate Diaz. Here’s a list of who this wild renaissance man is likely to fight next.

Conor McGregor

Another fighter who knows just how sweet it is to end a fight with the first attack is the pride of Ireland, Conor McGregor, who made his very own long awaited return to the Octagon in January, dispatching Donald Cerrone in forty seconds. McGregor reined himself in from immediately calling out Masvidal in the post-fight interview and it may be the case that he chooses to wait for Masvidal to duke it out with Kamaru Usman first before signing up to the fight.

Were the fight to happen it would be a real pick’em scrap between two of the sports best strikers at 155 pounds. McGregor would hold a reach advantage, but Masvidal’s cagey and technical skill set could frustrate the “Notorious” one. Certainly, the odds don’t give much room for maneuver either way, although the more active Masvidal is currently the betting favorite.

Kamaru Usman

As previously mentioned, the more likely fight to take place first would be Masvidal challenging for Usman’s welterweight belt. It wouldn’t be beyond McGregor to shock the world and go straight in with Usman, which is something he might consider when he studies the form because there’s no guarantee that Masvidal would come out on top against Usman.

Usman is a fighter as adept on the mat as he is striking and is a formidable physical presence. Most observers believe that the relentless Nigerian would attempt to maul Masvidal to the canvas, where he would likely grind out an ugly victory.

Tony Ferguson

With more fights seemingly made on social media these days than in the UFC boardroom, this is one that came to light when Masvidal mooted it via one of his feeds. With both men boasting impressive stamina and work rates it would be a tough one to call, although we would see the more rounded Ferguson pulling a hard-fought victory out the bag.