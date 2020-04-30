As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, Kunlun Fight and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media.

Every month, Combat Press will rank each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

The numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from last month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Roman Kryklia (2) Jamal Ben Saddik (3) Benjamin Adegbuyi (4) Guto Inocente (5) Mladen Brestovac (6) Zabit Samedov (7) Roel Mannaart (8) D’Angelo Marshall (9) Ismael Londt (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (85.1-95 kilograms)

Artem Vakhitov (1) Pavel Zhuravlev (2) Luis Tavares (3) Alex Pereira (4) Sergej Maslobojev (5) Donegi Abena (6) Stéphane Susperregui (7) Felipe Micheletti (8) Ariel Machado (9) Zinedine Hameur-Lain (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (80.1-85 kilograms)

Alex Pereira (1) Donovan Wisse (2) Simon Marcus (3) Loren Javier Jorge (4) Yousri Belgaroui (5) Artem Levin (6) Igor Bugaenko (7) Hicham El Gaoui (8) Ulrik Bokeme (9) Jason Wilnis (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (72.6-80 kilograms)

Cédric Doumbé (1) Alim Nabiyev (2) Regian Eersel (3) Murthel Groenhart (4) Jamie Bates (5) Harut Grigorian (6) Nieky Holzken (7) Dmitry Menshikov (8) Endy Semeleer (9) Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (70-72.5 kilograms)

Marat Grigorian (1) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (2) Giorgio Petrosyan (3) Superbon Banchamek (4) Tayfun Ozcan (5) Chingiz Allazov (6) Samy Sana (7) Jonay Risco (8) Davit Kiria (9) Buakaw Banchamek (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (65-69.9 kilograms)

Qiu Jianliang (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (2) Yuta Kubo (3) Jordann Pikeur (4) Masaaki Noiri (5) Jia Aoqi (6) Petchtanong Banchamek (7) Ren Hiramoto (8) Rukiya Anpo (9) Kaew Weerasakreck (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (60.1-64.9 kilograms)

Taiju Shiratori (1) Wei Rui (2) Ilias Ennahachi (3) Taio Asahisa (4) Kenta Hayashi (5) Zhu Shuai (6) Koya Urabe (7) Wang Wenfeng (8) Saeksan Or. Kwanmuang (9) Yuto Shinohara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (57.6-60 kilograms)

Takeru (1) Tenshin Nasukawa (2) Leona Pettas (3) Kosuke Komiyama (4) Kouzi (5) Asahisa Hirotaka (6) Yuma Saikyo (7) Zhao Chongyang (8) Suarek Rukkukamui (9) Kotaro Shimano (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (57.5 kilograms and below)

Yoshiki Takei (1) Yuuki Egawa (2) Masashi Kumura (3) Akihiro Kaneko (4) Astemir Borsov (5) Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (6) Wang Junguang (7) Masahiko Suzuki (8) Haruma Saikyo (9) Jawsuayai Ayothaya Fight Gym (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Takeru (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (3) Giorgio Petrosyan (4) Tenshin Nasukawa (5) Alex Pereira (6) Yoshiki Takei (7) Qiu Jianliang (8) Cédric Doumbé (9) Rico Verhoeven (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Anissa Meksen (1) Tiffany van Soest (2) Iman Barlow (3) Jorina Baars (4) KANA (5) Josefine Knutsson (6) Anissa Haddaoui (7) Anke Van Gestel (8) Sarel de Jong (9) Sofia Olofsson (10)/Christina Breuer (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.