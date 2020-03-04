In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (3) Deontay Wilder (2) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Dillian Whyte (6) Alexander Povetkin (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joseph Parker (9) Adam Kownacki (10)

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder in the pair’s much-anticipated rematch. It was shocking how completely one-sided the fight was and how Fury backed up Wilder every round. Eventually, Wilder’s corner saw enough and threw in the towel in the eighth round. Wilder slips one spot with the poor showing. No. 9 heavyweight Joseph Parker defeated Shawndell Winters by TKO.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Murat Gassiev (1) Mairis Briedis (2) Denis Lebedev (3) Yunier Dorticos (4) Ilunga Makabu (5) Krzystztof Glowacki (6) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (7) Kevin Lerena (8) Lawrence Okolie (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) Sergey Kovalev (3) Oleksandr Gvovdyk (4) Eleider Alvarez (5) Dmitry Bivol (6) Jean Pascal (7) Badou Jack (8) Gilberto Ramirez (9) Joe Smith Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Callum Smith (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) Anthony Dirrell (7) John Ryder (8) Willie Monroe Jr. (9) Rocky Fielding (10)

Caleb Plant scored a victory in front of a hometown crowd with his TKO finish of Vincent Feigenbutz. The fight wasn’t entertaining, but it was expected to be one-sided. However, nobody would have expected that Feigenbutz wouldn’t land anything.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Gennady Golovkin (2) Jermall Charlo (3) Demetrius Andrade (4) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5) Ryota Murata (6) Jaime Munguia (7) Chris Eubank Jr. (8) Jeff Horn (9) Michael Zefara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jarrett Hurd (1) Erislandy Lara (2) Jermell Charlo (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harirson (6) Kell Brook (7) Liam Smith (8) Brian Carlos Castano (9) Michel Soro (10)

No. 7-ranked Kell Brook made a successful return after a 14-month layoff. He made easy work of Mark DeLuca and scored a seventh-round TKO.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Terence Crawford (1) Errol Spence Jr. (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Danny Garcia (6) Yordenis Ugas (9) Mikey Garcia (-) Sergey Lipinets (8) Jessie Vargas (7)

Dropped from the rankings: Kudratillo Abddukakhorov (10)

Mikey Garcia picked up his first victory at 147 pounds. He won via unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas. Garcia is stubborn and insists he wants to stay at this weight class to fight Manny Pacquiao. The win gets Garcia into the rankings at No. 8, with Ugas jumping up to Vargas’ old spot. Vargas falls to 10th, and Abudkakhorov is the odd man out.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Maurice Hooker (5) Kiryl Relikh (6) Ivan Baranchyk (7) Jack Catterall (8) Jose Zepeda (10) Mario Barrios (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Mohamed Mimoune (9)

Mohamed Mimoune dropped a unanimous decision to Tyrone McKenna. As a result, he departs the rankings, making way for Mario Barrios to join at No. 10.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Vasyl Lomachenko (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Luke Campbell (3) Richard Commey (5) Devin Haney (6) Gervonta Davis (7) Emmanuel Tagoe (4) Rances Barthelemy (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Lee Selby (10)

Emmanuel Tagoe slides down a few spots after a closer review of the competition he’s faced. It’s hard to justify placing him ahead of Richard Commey, Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. Of Tagoe’s past four opponents, none have gone on to pick up subsequent wins.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Miguel Berchelt (1) Leo Santa Cruz (2) Francisco Vargas (3) Miguel Roman (4) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Tevin Farmer (7) Jamel Herring (8) Rene Alvarado (9) Masayuki Ito (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Josh Warrington (2) Carl Frampton (3) Abner Mares (4) Oscar Valdez (5) Can Xu (6) Shakur Stevenson (8) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (7) Jessie Magdaleno (9) Kid Galahad (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Claudio Marrero (10)

Gary Russell Jr., our top-ranked featherweight, added a really impressive win to his resume with the easy decision nod over Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Kid Galahad defeated Claudio Marrero. Galahad’s win allows him to enter the rankings at No. 10, while Marrero falls from the poll.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (2) Emanuel Navaratte (3) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (4) Daniel Roman (5) Isaac Dogboe (6) TJ Doheny (7) Ryosuke Iwasa (8) Ronny Rios (9) Brandon Figueroa (10) Stephen Fulton (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Guillermo Rigondeaux (1)

Guillermo Rigondeaux moved back down to bantamweight, which results in his removal from the junior-featherweight rankings. Stephen Fulton fills the hole caused by Rigondeaux’s departure. Emmanuel Navarette was in action on the Wilder-Fury II main card. The new No. 2 in the weight class picked up a TKO in the 11th round over Jeo Santisima.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Luis Nery (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (4) Nonito Donaire (5) Jason Maloney (6) Nordine Oubaali (7) Guillermo Rigondeaux (-) John Riel Casimero (8) Zolani Tete (9) Takuma Inoue (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Jamie McDonnell (3)

Guillermo Rigondeaux made a successful return to the bantamweight division with a split decision over Liborio Solis. He joins the rankings at No. 7. Former No. 3 Jamie McDonnell falls from the top 10 due to inactivity.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Jerwin Ancajas (3) Roman Gonzalez (5) Khalid Yafai (4) Donnie Nietes (6) Kazuto Ioka (7) Carlos Cuadras (8) Andrew Maloney (9) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (10)

Roman Gonzalez looked like his old dominant self in his TKO victory over Khalid Yafai. “Chocolatito” leapfrogs Yafai to the No. 4 spot.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Kosei Tanaka (5) Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2) Artem Dalakian (4) Sho Kimura (6) Moruti Mthalane (7) Cristofer Rosales (3) McWilliams Arroyo (8) Andrew Selby (9) Junto Nakatani (10) Giemel Magramo (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Charlie Edwards (1)

Charlie Edwards has declared he’s done with the flyweight division and plans to move up. This revelation and his departure leads to a complete reassessment of the rankings. Kosei Tanaka becomes the new No. 1 flyweight, while much of the top 10 shuffles around. Edwards’ exit also opens the door for Giemel Magramo to join the rankings.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Hekkie Budler (3) Carlos Canizales (4) Elwin Soto (5) Angel Acosta (6) Felix Alvarado (7) Edward Heno (8) Daniel Valladares (9) Tetsuya Hisada (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the past month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Wanheng Menayothin (1) Knockout CP Freshmart (2) Byron Rojas (3) Jose Argumedo (4) Leroy Estrada (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (-) Joey Canoy (7) Melvin Jerusalem (8) Wilfredo Mendez (9)

Dropped from the rankings: Vic Saludar (10)

Joey Canoy suffered a loss to Nkosinathi Joyi, who leaps into the rankings at Canoy’s old No. 7 spot. Joyi bumps Vic Saludar out of the top 10.

Pound-for-Pound

Terence Crawford (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (3) Naoya Inoue (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Gennady Golovkin (6) Errol Spence Jr. (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

Mikey Garcia holds steady at No. 8 in our pound-for-pound poll following his first win in his new weight class.