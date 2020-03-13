On Friday, March 13, Bellator MMA will host its 241st event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

The card is headlined by a pair of featherweight tournament match-ups as current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire takes on SBG Ireland’s Pedro Carvalho. Freire has been on a roll lately, conquering two divisions and beating some of the best fighters on the Bellator roster. Carvalho has won four straight with Bellator, including a September encounter with UFC veteran Sam Sicilia. The kickboxer is out for gold and a place in the featherweight tourney semifinals.

Two other tourney participants meet in the evening’s co-main event. Emmanuel Sanchez gets a chance at redemption in a rematch with Germany’s Daniel Weichel. When these two grapplers met in 2016, Weichel emerged with the split nod. Sanchez hopes to reverse that outcome on Friday night.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on the promotion’s website at 7:305 p.m ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, live on DAZN.