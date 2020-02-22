On Saturday, Feb. 22, one of the most anticipated heavyweight rematches in recent memory takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Deontay Wilder faces off with Tyson Fury for a second time.
In the pair’s first meeting, the two titleholders battled to a draw. The WBC champion Wilder will put his belt and undefeated record on the line for a second time against the lineal champ Fury, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.
The preliminary card will stream live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card begins at 9 p.m. ET Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – for WBC and lineal heavyweight titles
Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima – for WBO junior featherweight title
Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis
Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara
Petros Ananyan vs. Subriel Matias
Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway
Arturs Ahmetovs vs. Rolando Romero
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion
