On Saturday, Feb. 22, one of the most anticipated heavyweight rematches in recent memory takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Deontay Wilder faces off with Tyson Fury for a second time.

In the pair’s first meeting, the two titleholders battled to a draw. The WBC champion Wilder will put his belt and undefeated record on the line for a second time against the lineal champ Fury, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.

The preliminary card will stream live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card begins at 9 p.m. ET Check back following the event for the full results.