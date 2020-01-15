On Saturday, Jan. 18, the UFC will host UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight and lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor returns to action against longtime veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight match-up. Ireland’s McGregor has competed just once since 2016, a fourth-round submission defeat to current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone, meanwhile, has fought 11 times over the same stretch, picking up five post-fight bonuses while battling many of the sport’s biggest names. The veteran will look to snap a two-fight skid after dropping back-to-back contests to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight rematch between former champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Raquel Pennington. The pair met previously at UFC 184, with Holm claiming a decision victory.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action then shifts to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the undercard. The pay-per-view main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Above is video of the event’s pre-fight press conference (courtesy of the UFC) which takes place Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Las Vegas.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald CerroneHolly Holm vs. Raquel PenningtonAleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice GreeneClaudia Gadelha vs. Alexa GrassoAnthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

ESPN Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee BarberAndre Fili vs. Sodiq YusuffDrew Dober vs. Nasrat HaqparastChas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin LedetTim Elliott vs. Askar AskarovBrian Kelleher vs. Ode OsbourneSabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich